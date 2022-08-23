2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck

Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck.

According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.

Upon boarding the train, officers discovered two men who were believed to be involved in an altercation on the train and sustained stab wounds, Naugatuck Police said.

The men were secured and treated for their injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening, police said

They were eventually transported to Waterbury Hospital.

The scene and the investigation were turned over to the MTA Police Department which has ultimate jurisdiction over this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.