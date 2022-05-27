14 Charged After Investigation Into Waterbury Drug Trafficking

Fourteen people have been nabbed following a long-term investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring in Connecticut.

The individuals were arrested throughout New Haven County on Wednesday, May 25 on federal narcotics trafficking charges related to the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and oxycodone in and around Waterbury, US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said.

Those arrested included:

Javier Gonzalez, age 50, of Waterbury

Francisco Gonzalez, age 51, of Waterbury

Christopher Cammilletti, age 30, of Southington

John Steferak, age 43, of Milford

Jose Duprey, age 51, of Waterbury

Wanda Lora, age 47, of Waterbury

Robert Amatruda, age 38, of Bristol

Victor. Duran-Barrera, age 41m of Bridgeport

Garry Gebeau, age 56, of Ansonia

Thomas Santos, age 33, of Waterbury

Jose Ramos, age 40, of Waterbury

Armando Varela-Plaza, age 40, of NYC

Bianca Rodriguez-Cancel, age 36, of NYC

Michele Cruz, age 36, of Waterbury

The investigation focused on drug trafficking in and around the city of Waterbury by Javier Gonzalez and his associates, and by Jose Duprey and his associates, the US Attorney's Office said.

During the execution of 11 search warrants more than 18 kilograms of narcotics, approximately $290,000 in cash, and approximately $400,000 in jewelry, officials said.

Specifically, a search of a business location on Straits Turnpike in Middlebury, which, as alleged, Duprey used as a stash location for narcotics and other items, revealed approximately 12 kilograms of a mixture containing suspected fentanyl, one kilogram of suspected heroin, one kilogram of suspected black tar heroin, and $40,000 in cash, court documents show.

Each defendant was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute narcotics. All face up to 20 years in prison.

Javier Gonzalez and his brother, Francisco Gonzalez, were also charged with bulk cash smuggling, an offense that carries a maximum term of five years.

