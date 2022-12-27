Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Milford Man Brandishes Tool From Lowe's While Robbing More Than $400 Worth Of Items, Police Say
News

1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Double Waterbury Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the double shooting left one man dead.
The area of the double shooting left one man dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view

One man was found dead and another wounded when police responded to a shooting call in Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:38 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 on Walnut Street in Waterbury.

Waterbury police responded to 264 Walnut St., for shots fired call and found two men, each with gunshot wounds, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, the other victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries, Bessette said.

This is an active investigation. 

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.