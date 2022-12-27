1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Double Waterbury Shooting, Police Say

One man was found dead and another wounded when police responded to a shooting call in Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:38 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 on Walnut Street in Waterbury.

Waterbury police responded to 264 Walnut St., for shots fired call and found two men, each with gunshot wounds, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, the other victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries, Bessette said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.