New Shoreline Eatery Celebrates Opening In West Haven: 'Will Satisfy Every Craving,' Owner Says

The Breakwall, located in West Haven at 305 Captain Thomas Blvd., celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 19, West Haven officials announced.

The new restaurant, located in the city's Savin Rock business district and owned by husband-wife team Brendan and Katrina Snow, is right down the street from Old Grove Park on Long Island Sound and offers a variety of burgers, seafood, and craft cocktails.

Some notable menu items highlighted by the owners include the Bacon Jam Burger, which consists of a half-pound patty with melted cheddar cheese, bacon onion jam, lettuce, and tomato on top; Nonnie’s Chicken, a chicken breast sauteed with spicy Italian sausage, roasted garlic, onions, and hot and sweet peppers in a white wine sauce; and crunchy Mahi tacos, battered and fried with guacamole, lettuce, and spicy mayo.

The restaurant's open floor plan also offers suitable seating for small and large groups as well as a designated space for live music.

Owner Brendan Snow, who previously worked as bar manager for Beef & Brew Pub and Savin Rock Roasting Co., said the couple's new eatery would "satisfy every craving."

"My goal is to provide high-quality food, craft cocktails, and live music to create an atmosphere that makes people feel good and happy with their decision to come and spend their time with us," Snow added.

Those interested in stopping by and grabbing food can do so between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, noon through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant plans to host trivia on Tuesday nights and brunch on Sundays.

