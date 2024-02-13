New Haven Woman Accused Of Robbing Pair Of Waterbury Banks, 2 Days In A Row

Heather Brown, age 48, of New Haven, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 12 for the two robberies that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 7 in New Haven County in Waterbury.

According to Lt. Nadine Amatruda of the Waterbury Police, around 9:55 a.m., Feb. 6, a woman walked into the Wells Fargo. Bank on Wolcott Street and asked a teller for deposit slips. She then a note to the teller to hand over all of the cash. She left the bank with the money.

The next day, a woman, matching the description of the robbery from the day before, entered the Liberty Bank on Hamilton Avenue in Waterbury and again robbed the bank, Amatruda said.

The Waterbury Police Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated both incidents and found that the bank robberies were completed by the same suspect, police said.

Amatruda said investigative efforts identified the suspect as Brown and she was arrested and charged with robbery.

She currently is being held on bonds totaling $750,000.

