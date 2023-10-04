New Haven Theater To Close After Almost 20 Years: 'Business Is No Longer Viable,' Owners Say

Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas, which opened in 2004 and is located in New Haven at 80 Temple St., will be permanently closing after its evening shows on Thursday, Oct. 12, owner Bow Tie Partners announced.

The real estate company attributed declining business following the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closure.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic caused dramatic changes to the movie theater business in markets such as New Haven, and as a result, the business is no longer viable," a spokesman for Bow Tie Partners said in a statement.

Although the theater will be shutting down, Bow Tie is exploring ways to redevelop the Temple Square building for new entertainment offerings. The company is also considering using some of the theater space for new amenities for the Temple Square Apartments.

Bow Tie CEO Ben Moss thanked all those who visited the theater over the years.

"We offer our sincere thanks and appreciation to all of our loyal customers who, over the past 19 years, have seen over 2,000 films at Criterion Cinemas,” Moss said.

"We are very much looking forward to remaining a part of the vibrant and exciting downtown New Haven business community and look forward to announcing our future plans when we have finished our analysis of alternative uses," he added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.