Custodian Stops Armed Man Outside New Haven Elementary School, Officials Say

The incident took place outside of the Lincoln Bassett Community School at 130 Bassett St, New Haven on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the morning.

In a letter to parents and the community, school officials said the custodian noticed the distraught man, who was carrying a weapon, outside the school and approached him.

"He was successful in de-escalating the situation," the letter said.

Police were notified and took the individual into custody.

"Students were indoors and did not witness the event," school officials said. "They were safe at all times. We are grateful for the courageous intervention of the staff member."

New Haven Police have not responded for comment on the incident.

The man's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

