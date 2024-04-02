The crash occurred in North Haven around 9:15 p.m., Monday, April 1 on I-91 northbound adjacent to Exit 9.

Connecticut State Police reported that Arthur Taylor, of New Haven, was walking in the travel lanes when a 2020 Ford Explorer struck him.

Taylor was thrown into the grass center median where he was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Explorer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

The investigation remains active. If you have any information pertinent to this investigation you are asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue at CT State Police - Troop I at 203- 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

