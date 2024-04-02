Overcast 46°

New Haven Man Struck, Killed Walking On I-91 In North Haven

Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses after a 53-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in the travel lanes of I-91.

A 53-year-old Connecticut man was hit and killed while walking in the travel lanes of I-91 in North Haven. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Kathy Reakes
The crash occurred in North Haven around 9:15 p.m., Monday, April 1 on I-91 northbound adjacent to Exit 9.

Connecticut State Police reported that Arthur Taylor, of New Haven, was walking in the travel lanes when a 2020 Ford Explorer struck him.

Taylor was thrown into the grass center median where he was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

No other injuries were reported. 

The Explorer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

The investigation remains active. If you have any information pertinent to this investigation you are asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue at CT State Police - Troop I at 203- 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov

