New Haven Man, 34, Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash In Meriden

The incident took place in New Haven County around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3 in Meriden.

According to Connecticut State Police, the man, identified as Charles Davenport, age 31, of New Haven, was driving a 2023 Kia Niro southbound when he veered onto the left shoulder, plowed into the grassy median, and rolled over before hitting a tree stump.

Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or a dashboard camera is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

