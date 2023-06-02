Building Collapse: 6 Injured, 5 Trapped, 2 Critical In New Haven

The incident took place in New Haven County on Lafayette Street in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Rick Fontana, New Haven’s director of emergency operations, told NBC News Connecticut that six people are injured and two are in critical condition.

There were no fatalities, the news outlet said.

Fire officials said concrete was being poured on the second floor when the collapse occurred.

CT Fire Photo, on the scene, said on Twitter that all five had been rescued.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to read the entire NBC News Connecticut story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.