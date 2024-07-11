Naugatuck Woman Throws 2 Kittens Out Of Car, Police Looking For Witness, Cops Say

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 9:45 a.m., Monday, July 8, in Naugatuck.

According to the Naugatuck Police, after receiving reports of the woman throwing the kittens out of a moving car, officers located the kittens, about four to five months old, dead in the area of North Church Street / Route 63 by the dam.

Witnesses told officers an older white female with white hair was driving a maroon sedan, and the kittens were thrown from the driver’s side door.

In between this car and the witness’s car was believed to be a black car that swerved to avoid hitting the kittens. Police are trying to find the driver of this black car to get more information on what they saw, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or the Confidential Tip Line at -203-720-1010.

Naugatuck Animal Control can also be contacted with any information at 203-729-4324 or naugatuckanimalcontrol@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.