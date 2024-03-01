Naugatuck Man Charged With Attempted Carjacking At Deli

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Fulling Mills Deli on Prospect Street in Naugatuck.

Naugatuck Police said officers responded to the deli and found that the suspect, identified as Guy Guery of Naugaetuck, had attempted to steal a vehicle while the victim was inside before a Good Samaritan armed with a hammer intervened.

At that point, Guery fled into a wooded area by the business. Officers quickly created a perimeter and located Guery a short distance away, police said.

Guery was taken into custody after resisting officers during the process, police added.

He was charged with the following:

Attempted carjacking by robbery

Reckless endangerment

Interfering with officer / resisting arrest

Guery was held on a $500,000 bond. He was also found to have several outstanding failure-to-appear warrants, which he was charged with during the arrest.

"The Naugatuck Police Department commends the collaborative efforts of its officers, who brought a swift resolution to this incident," the department added.

