Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Chicken Bites Due To Possible Presence Of Plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday, Dec. 15.

The boneless chicken bites items were produced on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and shipped to retail locations nationwide:

15-oz. carton containing "TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN" with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton.

Click here to view product labels.

The products have the establishment number "P-20287" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS said that it is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

