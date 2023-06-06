Milford Woman Attacks Police, Threatens To Beat Up Bus Driver, Cops Say

New Haven County resident Alaja Dixon, age 21, of New Haven, was arrested on Sunday, June 4 in Milford.

According to Milford Police, officers were dispatched to 1588 Boston Post Road for a disturbance on a CT Transit bus.

The bus driver told officers that Dixon came onto the bus and immediately became disruptive and threatened to beat up the driver, police said.

Police said when officers approached Dixon, she became belligerent and refused to leave the bus. She continued to threaten the bus driver in the officer’s presence.

As officers were taking her into custody, she pulled away and became non-compliant. She struggled, turned, and spit on the officer. As she was being placed in the police car, she kicked an officer in the chest.

Dixon was charged with:

Two counts of assault on a police officer

Interfering with an officer

Threatening

Breach of peace

Criminal trespass

She was released on a promise to appear ticket.

