Milford Woman Assaults Officer With Soda While In Custody, Police Say

The incident began on Wednesday, June 28 when Milford Police responded to a Milford Point Road residence after receiving a report of a restraining order violation.

According to Milford Police, a victim told arriving officers that the suspect, 64-year-old Kathleen Thibault, had shown up at their residence and began yelling at them, violating her already-existing restraining order against the victim.

After this, Thibault then drove away from the residence in her vehicle and was later taken into custody by police at her home on Demaio Drive.

While in custody, Thibault was being given dinner by police when she allegedly became "belligerent" and threw a soda at a booking officer, drenching their face, shoulder, shirt, arm, and watch, according to authorities.

Thibault was then charged with:

Assault on a police officer;

Violation of a restraining order.

Thibault was given a $3,000 bond and will appear in court on Thursday, June 29.

