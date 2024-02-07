Milford Teen Charged With Armed Robbery Inside A Home

The robbery took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at a Wilson Street home in Milford.

According to Milford Police, the victim told officers they had been robbed at gunpoint by two teens who were known to them.

The suspects fled the residence in a white vehicle. A short time later, a responding officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and it was stopped on Schoolhouse Road. Narcotics were found in the vehicle, police said.

Police said during the investigation, it was learned that the firearm used in the robbery was dropped off at another Milford home after the robbery.

The gun was found at the home with a search warrant. The firearm was found to be stolen during a burglary in Tolland County in Vernon, police said.

Two juveniles have already been arrested in the case. During the ongoing investigation, Isaiah Kelly, age 18, of Milford, was developed as an additional suspect.

He was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 3 and charged with:

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon

Stealing a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Kelly was held on a $300,000 court-set bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.