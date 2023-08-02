Milford Pizzeria Closes After Over 30 Years: 'We Will Miss You All,' Owners Say

Franco's Pizza, located in Milford at 11 Berwyn St., permanently closed on Wednesday, July 26, the owners announced on the eatery's website.

The pizzeria had been open since 1991 and had become a staple in Milford. However, the COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties for the business in the last three years, the owners said in their closing announcement.

"As you all know the last 3 years have been very difficult for all of us," they wrote, adding, "We have decided it would be in our best interest to close the business at the end of the month and start a new chapter."

They also expressed gratitude to everyone who had come through the pizzeria's doors in the last decades.

"We can't thank all of you enough for the 30+ years of support, it truly means the world to us," the owners wrote, continuing, "We've made countless friends through the years and we will miss you all."

