Milford Man With 10 Warrants For Fleeing From Police Nabbed After Chase, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the parking lot of the boat ramp area on Naugatuck Avenue.

The pursuit began when a Milford police officer noticed the vehicle with no registration plate and the owner Jeffrey Yu, age 28, of Milford.

Yu fled from officers and drove over deployed stop sticks. The vehicle became disabled near 534 Oronoque Road and Yu was seen running into the wooded area, police said.

After a foot chase, Yu was apprehended.

He was found to be in possession of various narcotics and paraphernalia, police said.

Yu was charged with:

Interfering with an officer

No insurance

Reckless driving

Engaging an officer in pursuit

Operating a vehicle with a suspended license

Operating an unregistered vehicle

He was held on a $30,000 bond.

Yu was also charged for each warrant including:

Engaging police in pursuit

Disobeying the signal of an officer

Reckless driving

Operating a vehicle with a suspended license

Operating an unregistered vehicle

No insurance

He was held on an additional $15,000 bond.

Bond for the other warrant cases came to a total of $45,000.

His total bond amount came to $90,000 which Yu could not make.

Police said the investigation continues and additional charges may be pending.

Yu is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.