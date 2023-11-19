Fair 48°

Milford Man With 10 Warrants For Fleeing From Police Nabbed After Chase, Police Say

A Connecticut man with 10 warrants for his arrest fled from police when he was spotted and ran over stop sticks in his Corvette.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the parking lot of the boat ramp area on Naugatuck Avenue.

The pursuit began when a Milford police officer noticed the vehicle with no registration plate and the owner Jeffrey Yu, age 28, of Milford.

Yu fled from officers and drove over deployed stop sticks. The vehicle became disabled near 534 Oronoque Road and Yu was seen running into the wooded area, police said.

After a foot chase, Yu was apprehended. 

He was found to be in possession of various narcotics and paraphernalia, police said.

Yu was charged with:

  • Interfering with an officer
  • No insurance
  • Reckless driving
  • Engaging an officer in pursuit
  • Operating a vehicle with a suspended license
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle

He was held on a $30,000 bond.

Yu was also charged for each warrant including:

  • Engaging police in pursuit
  • Disobeying the signal of an officer
  • Reckless driving
  • Operating a vehicle with a suspended license
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle
  • No insurance

He was held on an additional $15,000 bond.

Bond for the other warrant cases came to a total of $45,000.

His total bond amount came to $90,000 which Yu could not make.

Police said the investigation continues and additional charges may be pending. 

Yu is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 17.

