Milford Man Charged After Shooting Down Drone With BB Gun

The incident took place in New Haven County around 1:20 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 in the area of John Street in Milford.

According to Milford Police, a man reported that he was legally flying his drone when it was shot with a BB gun and damaged.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Lawrence Cyr, age 54, of Milford, shot the drone and caused significant damage, police said.

Cyr was charged with criminal mischief and released on a promise to appear ticket.

