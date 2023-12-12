Fair 38°

SHARE

Milford Man Charged After Shooting Down Drone With BB Gun

A Connecticut man has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly shooting down a drone with a BB gun.

<p>A drone was shot down with a BB gun in Milford.&nbsp;</p>

A drone was shot down with a BB gun in Milford. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Thomas Ehrhardt
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in New Haven County around 1:20 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 in the area of John Street in Milford. 

According to Milford Police, a man reported that he was legally flying his drone when it was shot with a BB gun and damaged.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Lawrence Cyr, age 54, of Milford, shot the drone and caused significant damage, police said.

Cyr was charged with criminal mischief and released on a promise to appear ticket.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE