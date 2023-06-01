Milford Man Beats Up Restaurant Employees After Being Asked To Leave, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at the Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street in Milford.

According to Milford Poice, Christopher Bier, age 34, of Milford, was dining at Stonebridge Restaurant when he was asked to leave by the security staff for inappropriate conduct towards other patrons.

Bier was asked to leave repeatedly, and he refused to do so. Security staff escorted Bier off the property, where he assaulted them, police said.

He was arrested and charged with assault and breach of peace and released on a promise to appear ticket.

