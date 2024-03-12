Milford Builder Charged With Ripping Off Customers For More Than $200K

New Haven County resident Leonard Addario, age 46, of Milford, was charged on Monday, March 11 after turning himself in to Milford Police on a warrant.

According to the Milford Police, a victim contacted the department in December 2023 and told detectives they had paid a deposit of $68,000 to Addario in May 2022.

In October 2023, the victim terminated the contract after the construction was still not completed. When the deposit was not returned, the victim contacted the police, the department said.

Police said during the investigation, detectives learned Addario had taken deposits for two other construction projects totaling approximately $204,000.

Addario was charged with three counts of larceny and released on a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Tuesday, April 2.

