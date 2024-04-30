Meriden Storm Drain Explosion Leads To Bomb Scare

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 6 p.m., Mondy, April 29, in the area of Cross Street at Women's Way in Meriden.

According to Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police, officers found smoke coming from the drain and determined it did not appear overly large.

No victims were located, and no one appeared injured in the incident. McKay said there was also no notable damage in the immediate area.

McKay said a check of an adjacent storm drain revealed what appeared to be a suspicious device.

At that time, officers cordoned off the area to ensure no bystanders were injured.

The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called to the scene.

Bomb squad members removed the device and determined the item was not an explosive device.

"At this time, the scene is being cleared, and there is no danger to the community," McKay said.

