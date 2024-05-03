New Haven County resident Edgar Alamo, age 23, of Meriden, was arrested on the charges on Sunday, April 28 in Milford.

According to the Milford Police, officers took custody of Alamo regarding two active arrest warrants stemming from separate incidents.

Alamo is accused of throwing a woman to the floor by her hair, choking her, and trying to suffocate her. The victim’s toddler child was present during one altercation, police said.

During this altercation, Alamo is accused of throwing water at the child as well as throwing the child onto the couch.

Police said he is also accused of threatening the victim with a knife during one of the incidents.

Alamo is charged with:

Reckless endangerment (2 counts)

Strangulation (2 counts)

Threatening (2 counts)

Unlawful restraint (2 counts)

Risk of injury

He is being held on a $175,000 bond.

