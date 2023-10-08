A Few Clouds 63°

Men Steal $6K In Merchandise From Milford Dicks Sporting Goods, Police Say

A 19-year-old man was nabbed with more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise from Dicks Sporting Goods, while his two accomplices managed to get away, police said.  

Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in New Haven County in Milford on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Dicks Sporting Goods store on Boston Post Road.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to the store after receiving a shoplifting complaint.

The loss prevention officer told police that Terrell Davis, age 19, of Saginaw, Michigan, and two other males select merchandise and bring them to the register,  police said.

The cashier rang the merchandise up and the men left the store without paying, police said,

The value of the stolen merchandise was $6,223. 

A short time later, the store was notified that a large return was being attempted at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in North Haven. 

Davis was positively identified and taken into custody and charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The other suspects fled and could not be located at this time, police said. 

Davis is being held on a $5,000 bond.  

