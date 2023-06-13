Melting Pot Will Return To CT With New Haven Location Owned By Engaged Couple

Melting Pot, an eatery famed for its fondue cooking styles, is currently scouting locations for a new location in the city of New Haven, according to Collin Benyo, a franchise growth strategist at Melting Pot.

The franchise's owners, Daina Senatore and her fiancé Jonathan Reeve, both of Fairfield, are leading the charge in the search for their restaurant's new home.

The new spot will ideally be in New Haven's downtown area.

Senatore and Reeve may be able to find a hidden gem of a building for their restaurant's new location.

Melting Pot has a fairly simple set-up with a kitchen that mostly prepares ingredients, allowing franchise locations to settle into buildings that other restaurants may have overlooked.

Senatore and Reeve are longtime Melting Pot fans, according to Benyo. Their family, including five children, loved dining at the Melting Pot restaurant in Darien before its closure.

When they heard that the Darien location was shutting down, Senatore reached out to Melting Pot about opening up a franchise of their own.

Senatore and Reeve are first-time restaurant owners, said Benyo, who worked with the pair directly.

The new location will have dining experiences for every type of occasion, Benyo said.

The restaurant previously focused on intimate dinners for two or four people.

New franchises, including the New Haven location, and renovated current locations will have a bar area perfect for people looking for drinks and chocolate, larger party rooms for occasions like birthdays and anniversaries, as well as the restaurant's traditional tables perfect for intimate meals.

The New Haven location will likely be open for diners in approximately a year and a half.

