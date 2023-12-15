Man, Woman Found Dead In New Haven Home

The two were found in New Haven around 8:16 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the 700 block of Russell Street.

According to Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police, police found a 52-year-old woman and a 62-year-old who were both pronounced dead by fire department personnel.

A firearm was located and collected.

Both victims were transported to the office of the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be performed.

A household resident was present and spoke with detectives. Ballistic evidence was found at the scene the scene, Carr said.

Carr said an active investigation is underway, and at this time it is considered to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

