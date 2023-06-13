Man Steals Keys, Breaks Into New Haven Post Office Mail Boxes: Faces More Than Decade In Jail

Ixavier Holman Jr., age 31, of Secaucus, New Jersey, was arrested on Monday, June 12 on federal mail theft offenses, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, on at least six separate incidents between December 2022 and June 2023, Holman would steal mail collection box keys and use them to take mail from blue collection boxes at the following post offices:

A New Haven post office at 95 Fountain St.;

A West Haven post office at 589 Campbell Ave.

Holman was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly returned to the West Haven post office to access the collection box and steal more mail, federal officials said.

At the time of his arrest, Holman was allegedly in possession of two stolen mail collection box keys.

Holman is now charged with:

Possession of a postal key, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison;

Theft of mail, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison;

Theft of US Postal Service property, which carries a maximum of three years in prison.

Holmes appeared before US Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia in New Haven on Monday and was released on bond.

