The New Haven County incident occurred in Waterbury in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 9.

Connecticut State Police said it was about 6:30 a.m. when 46-year-old Hartford County resident Gentjan Korcari, of Southington, pulled into the I-84 Exit 23 commuter parking lot, following a person in a pickup truck.

According to a witness, who was in the parking lot waiting for the pickup truck driver, Korcari got out of his black Mercedes-Benz E550 after entering the lot and began yelling at the person driving the truck, claiming they cut off his friend’s car.

However, police said, the pickup driver had the opposite story, saying that Korcari’s Mercedes had cut them off near the intersection of Union Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

During the argument, Korcari pulled a silver handgun out of his pocket. The two others in the lot called the police, and Korcari put the gun back in his pocket before driving off.

Using pictures of the Mercedes taken by the two victims, police were able to identify Korcari, and met him to discuss his version of events.

Korcari reported to police that on the day of the incident, he and his friend had been driving in separate cars on Hamilton Avenue when the pickup truck driver – who was in a left-turning lane but merged into the center lane – cut in front of Korcari’s friend’s car and allegedly struck the Mercedes as well.

Additionally, police said he admitted having a handgun, but said he did not take it completely out of his pocket during the parking lot encounter, instead choosing to show it due to the allegedly threatening nature of the two drivers he confronted in the lot.

Nonetheless, he was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Threatening in the first degree with a firearm

Breach of peace

Korcari was released on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday, April 24.

