New Haven County resident Eric Johnson-Charles, age 18, of Hamden, was arrested in Milford on Saturday, April 27.

The incident began when Milford Police responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 278 Old Gate Lane for a possible “shots fired” call.

When they arrived, a black sedan driven by Johnson-Charles struck a police cruiser and took off at a high speed. Officers pursued the vehicle before it eventually stopped on Old Gate Lane, Milford Police said.

Johnson-Charles was taken into custody without further incident and charged with engaging police in pursuit and interfering with an officer.

An investigation revealed that a group was shooting at each other with gel-blaster toy guns. Infractions were also issued for creating a public disturbance.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.