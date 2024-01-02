Man Nabbed For Burglarizing Auto Repair Shop In Milford: Police

Fairfield County resident Rashaan Cherry, Jr. of Stratford was arrested on a warrant on Saturday, Dec. 30 in connection with a New Haven County burglary at Bruneau’s Service Center in Milford at 60 Rowe Ave. in April 2023, Milford Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to the department, on Monday, April 24, 2023, officers responded to Bruneau’s Service Center after a burglar alarm was activated. Arriving police soon found that the front door was open, windows were broken, and the cash register was outside in front of the building, authorities said.

Milford Police then began investigating the burglary and collected evidence at the scene that helped them identify Cherry as a suspect. Eventually, a warrant for Cherry's arrest was issued by Milford Superior Court.

Following his arrest on Saturday, Cherry was charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

First-degree criminal mischief.

He was later released on a promise to appear and will appear in Milford Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

