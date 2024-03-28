Man Dies After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles While Crossing Meriden Highway

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 27 in the area of 1966 North Broad St. in Meriden.

The crash was reported to be in the northbound lanes on the Berlin Turnpike and it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle, said Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police.

McKay said a preliminary investigation revealed that a man was walking along the edge of the roadway and then attempted to cross the divided highway when he was struck by a yellow Chevy Silverado and then by a Hyundai Tucson traveling directly behind the Chevy Silverado.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

"At this time, the Meriden Police Department is coordinating with other agencies to make notification to the deceased’s next of kin; however, at this time we have still been unable to do so," McKay said Thursday, March 28.

The driver of the Silverado fled the scene; however, the driver of the Hyundai Tucson remained at the scene of the accident, he added.

The driver of the Silverado came into the Meriden Police Department within a few hours after the crash, said police.

The pickup truck in question was impounded for further analysis and the investigation remains open and active.

The northbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike in the area of the crash were opened early Thursday morning.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating this collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator William White at 203-630-6201.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

