Shooting At New Haven Train Station Platform: No Active Threat To Metro-North Riders, MTA Says

The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 5 at the New Haven Union Station, said Tim Minton, communications director for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and two other individuals were on a train when a dispute began that continued on the platform between tracks 12 and 14, where there was gunfire targeting the victim, Minton said.

"Following the shooting, two suspected perpetrators fled the scene and the victim entered a nearby train. Responding medics transported the injured man to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition," Minton added.

MTAPD is the lead investigative agency, joined on the scene by Amtrak Police, New Haven Police, and the Connecticut State Police.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Minton said, with no active threat to Metro-North riders or employees.

Metro-North service was temporarily suspended in both directions between New Haven and West Haven, with service resuming around 10:30 p.m. with a departure from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal.

The name of the man shot was not released. Minton did not reveal information regarding the suspected shooters.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

