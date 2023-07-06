Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Milford Juvenile

New Haven County resident Anthony Lake, age 46, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, July 5 by Milford Police.

According to Milford Police, on Monday, June 19, the department received a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile victim which occurred in the town between 2019 and 2021.

An investigation was conducted by the department’s Special Investigations Unit and the State Department of Children and Families.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lake allegedly did have inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile victim in Milford, starting in 2019 and ending in 2021, Milford Police said.

Lake was taken into custody on a warrant and charged with:

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault

Sexual assault

Three counts of risk of injury to a minor

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Thursday, July 6.

