Fair 89°

SHARE

Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Milford Juvenile

A Connecticut man has been charged with the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile victim for more than two years.

Anthony Lake
Anthony Lake Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

New Haven County resident Anthony Lake, age 46, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, July 5 by Milford Police.

According to Milford Police, on Monday, June 19, the department received a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile victim which occurred in the town between 2019 and 2021.

An investigation was conducted by the department’s Special Investigations Unit and the State Department of Children and Families. 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lake allegedly did have inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile victim in Milford, starting in 2019 and ending in 2021, Milford Police said. 

Lake was taken into custody on a warrant and charged with:

  • Two counts of aggravated sexual assault 
  • Sexual assault 
  • Three counts of risk of injury to a minor 

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Thursday, July 6. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE