Man Carjacks Victim, Hands Keys To Tow Truck Driver In Milford: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident that began in New Haven County on Saturday, May 27 at 7:40 a.m., when Milford Police received a report from a tow truck driver regarding a suspicious man.

According to Milford Police, the man had given the tow truck driver keys to a vehicle, told them that it was his brother's car, and that he was "done putting money into it” before walking away.

This vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen in an armed carjacking that had taken place in Bridgeport, police said. After the description of the carjacking suspect was given, authorities realized it matched the description of the suspicious man, who had begun walking toward the Pilot Travel Center at 433 Old Gate Ln.

When officers checked the travel center, they found a suspect matching this description. Once he was positively identified by the tow truck driver as well, he was taken into custody and patted down.

While police searched his person, the suspect started moving and became fidgety before he told officers that he was carrying a gun at the right lower calf of his leg. Authorities then found a loaded firearm and a razor blade in his back pocket.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Lydell Elliot of New Haven, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

First-degree larceny.

Elliot was then taken into custody and given a $25,000 bond. After he was unable to post this bond, he was arraigned in Milford Superior Court on Tuesday, May 30.

Bridgeport Police are still currently investigating the carjacking incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.