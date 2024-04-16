Fair 66°

Man, 30, Busted For Weapons At Milford Inn, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was busted on weapons charges after police allegedly found him banging on a Connecticut motel room door, police said. 

Raquan Brown and the weapons and drugs that were seized. 

 Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
Raquan Brown, of the Bronx, was arrested Saturday, April 13, in New Haven County in Milford when the Milford Police Department received a complaint from the Milford Inn regarding a man with a firearm.

The caller said Brown was "aggressively" banging on a woman's motel room door. The victim also reported seeing a firearm, Milford Police said.

Brown was located in his vehicle in the parking lot. During a search of the vehicle, officers located:

  • Taurus G2S 9MM handgun
  • 9MM 10-round magazine
  • 9MM full metal jacket bullets
  • Steak knife
  • A blade, a homemade stabbing device
  • Two bags of meth, a glass pipe, and a bag of oxycodone/fentanyl. 

Brown was also found to be a convicted felon with extraditable warrants out of New York, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Three counts of weapons in a motor vehicle
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Breach of peace
  • Possession of a controlled substance. 

Brown was held on the warrants. 

