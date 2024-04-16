Raquan Brown, of the Bronx, was arrested Saturday, April 13, in New Haven County in Milford when the Milford Police Department received a complaint from the Milford Inn regarding a man with a firearm.

The caller said Brown was "aggressively" banging on a woman's motel room door. The victim also reported seeing a firearm, Milford Police said.

Brown was located in his vehicle in the parking lot. During a search of the vehicle, officers located:

Taurus G2S 9MM handgun

9MM 10-round magazine

9MM full metal jacket bullets

Steak knife

A blade, a homemade stabbing device

Two bags of meth, a glass pipe, and a bag of oxycodone/fentanyl.

Brown was also found to be a convicted felon with extraditable warrants out of New York, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with:

Three counts of weapons in a motor vehicle

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal possession of a firearm

Breach of peace

Possession of a controlled substance.

Brown was held on the warrants.

