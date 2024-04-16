Raquan Brown, of the Bronx, was arrested Saturday, April 13, in New Haven County in Milford when the Milford Police Department received a complaint from the Milford Inn regarding a man with a firearm.
The caller said Brown was "aggressively" banging on a woman's motel room door. The victim also reported seeing a firearm, Milford Police said.
Brown was located in his vehicle in the parking lot. During a search of the vehicle, officers located:
- Taurus G2S 9MM handgun
- 9MM 10-round magazine
- 9MM full metal jacket bullets
- Steak knife
- A blade, a homemade stabbing device
- Two bags of meth, a glass pipe, and a bag of oxycodone/fentanyl.
Brown was also found to be a convicted felon with extraditable warrants out of New York, police said.
He was taken into custody and charged with:
- Three counts of weapons in a motor vehicle
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Breach of peace
- Possession of a controlled substance.
Brown was held on the warrants.
Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.