Mail Theft: Former Meriden Postal Carrier Admits Stealing Packages, Feds Say

New Haven County resident Shawn Fuller of Hamden, who once worked as a US Postal Service carrier in Meriden, pleaded guilty to a mail theft offense on Friday, Feb. 16, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, while working as a mail carrier, Fuller was investigated for stealing packages. On April 17, 2023, an investigator working on the case saw Fuller open two packages at the Meriden post office, remove two items from them, and put them in the trunk of his car.

Fuller then told his supervisors that he had to leave work for the day.

Soon after this, Hamden Police officers stopped Fuller's car, and a police K9 alerted officers of the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Police then found around four kilograms of a substance containing cocaine in his car's trunk, leading to his arrest, officials said.

Fuller, who pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee, now faces a maximum of five years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, May 10. He has since been released on a $100,000 bond until then.

