A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $1,600,000 was sold at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Connecticut.

Connecticut Lottery announced that the winner claimed the $1,605,524 prize from the "LOTTO!" game on Wednesday, April 27.

The winning ticket was sold in Waterbury at the BJ's Wholesale Club located at 344 Reidville Drive.

CT Lottery did not announce the name of the winner.

