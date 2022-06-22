Waterbury Restaurant Serves Up Best Pizza In Connecticut, Report Says

A longtime Connecticut restaurant serves up the best pizza in the state, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The cheese pizza served at Domenick & Pia Downtown Pizzeria in New Haven County is the best in the state, according to the website's list of the best pizzerias in every state.

The restaurant is located at 3 Brook St. in Waterbury.

"You can order by the slice as well which is an awesome perk," Des D., of Newington, said in a Yelp review. "Usually I love toppings on my pizza but domenick and pia's cheese pizza needs absolutely no toppings in my book! The cheese, sauce and crust are out of this world!"

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.