Two Families Displaced By Naugatuck House Fire

The American Red Cross is assisting two families in Connecticut after a fire tore through a multi-family home.

In New Haven County, a fire broke out in Naugatuck inside an Andrew Avenue home shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, which required a heavy response from local departments.

The fire broke out in a third-floor attic that was part of an apartment inside the multi-family home, according to a Naugatuck Fire Department spokesperson.

One firefighter was hospitalized after slipping, falling, and suffering a non-life-threatening injury to his leg battling the blaze before he was rescued from the second floor of the residence, officials said.

He is expected to make a complete recovery, the spokesperson noted. His name has not been released.

The home suffered severe smoke and fire damage, and a member of the American Red Cross said that the organization is aiding two families - five adults and two children - to help find temporary housing and assist in recovery efforts.

“The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items, and more,” he said.

“The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies, and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.”

According to a spokesperson from the Naugatuck Fire Department, first responders were aided at the scene by crews from the Waterbury Fire Department, Beacon Hose Company.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

