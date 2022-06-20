Southbury Diner Named CT's Best In Brand-New Rankings

A small eatery known for its freshly-made corned beef hash and home fries was named the best diner in Connecticut in a new list from Food & Wine.

The Laurel Diner, located in the New Haven County town of Southbury, is Connecticut's best diner, the publication announced in its list of the best diners in each state published on Friday, May 27.

The diner is located at 544 Main St. South.

Food & Wine noted that while the diner is small and less flashy than other eateries, its menu is what draws guests in.

"This is an outstanding place! Their varied breakfast menu can't be beat," Fred B., of Heritage Hills, said in a Yelp review. "Corned beef hash, eggs, omelettes, pancakes, French Toast, French Fries. Home Fries, Hash Browns, Home Fries... it's an exhausting list of lovingly prepared food to satisfy all ages and all palates! The Laurel Diner is a point of pride for all of us in Southbury. I could not recommend them more enthusiastically!"

Read the full list from Food & Wine here.

