New Haven Man Wins Over $38K From Lottery Ticket: Here's Where He Bought It

A lucky man from New Haven won more than $38,000 from a lottery ticket he bought in the Elm City.

New Haven resident Elijah Harper won a whopping $38,648 from a Fast Play $5 Extreme Green Progressive ticket he bought on Monday, Feb. 27, Connecticut Lottery announced.

The ticket was purchased at the Mobil gas station located in New Haven at 200 Sargent Dr.

Harper was the only big winner from New Haven on Monday, as the following residents also became several thousand dollars richer:

Darrell Eaddy, who won $30,000 from a Play 4 Night ticket bought at a Gulf gas station at 414 State St. in North Haven;

Ramon Rivera, who won $13,020 from a Play 4 Night ticket bought at the Whitestone Mini Mart located at 144 Arch St. in Hamden;

Fred Perugini, who won $20,000 from a 20X Cash 8th Edition ticket bought at the Cumberland Farms located at 1023 Boston Post Rd. in Milford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.