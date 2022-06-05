New Haven 'Coming Up’ After Decades Of Crime, New York Times Says

A Connecticut city is "coming up" thanks to its quality dining, architecture, and more following decades of crime, according to a new profile from The New York Times.

The news outlet reported in a profile published on Wednesday, June 1, that New Haven residents have shared the ways that the city is seeing improvements in recent years following efforts to decrease crime and increase home ownership.

Monika Mittelholzer, a resident who works as an administrative assistant at the Yale University School of Medicine, told the Times that when she first moved to the area in 2002, she didn't have a positive view of New Haven, but she has seen improvement.

"I thought New Haven was depressed,” she told the Times. “But it’s coming up.”

The news outlet shares details about the city's schools, history, and real estate, in its report.

Read the full New York Times report here.

