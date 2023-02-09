Meaningful Numbers Lead To 100K Powerball Prize For Meriden Resident

A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality.

Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number.

When Michael checked his ticket for the Wednesday, Jan. 25 drawing while lying in bed, he thought he was dreaming, the lottery reports.

"I yelled, 'Alexa, turn on the light,' because I couldn't see all that well," Michael said, according to the lottery.

That light revealed that Michael's ticket correctly matched four of the winning numbers and the red Powerball number – earning him a $100,000 prize. Michael then called his wife Rebecca to tell her the good news as she made her way home from work.

The couple, who is splitting the money, claimed the prize the next day, according to the lottery.

They plan on using the money to pay off some bills and put it towards buying a house in the South where they intend on moving after Rebeca retires in under two years, the lottery reports.

The winning ticket was sold at the Henny Penny convenience store, located at 77 North Turnpike Road in Wallingford.

