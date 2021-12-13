Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Couple Killed In CT Shooting
Lifestyle

Geminids Meteor Shower Peaks This Week: Here's When To Watch

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Geminids meteor shower
Geminids meteor shower Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Asim Patel

It's almost the peak time to view the Geminids meteor shower, with hundreds of meteors set to blaze across the night sky. 

Skyandtelescope.org reported that the meteor shower is set to peak between the night of Monday, Dec. 13, and the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Up to 120 meteors could be visible each hour from a perfectly dark area, the website said. 

NASA reported that the meteor shower will be active until Friday, Dec. 17, but the best time to view it is during the peak.

Since the moon will be nearly 80 percent full during the peak, it may be a bit harder to see the meteors, NASA said. 

However, the moon is expected to set around 2 a.m., which leaves several hours for better viewing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.