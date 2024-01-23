Juvenile Nabbed In Police Attack During Milford Street Takeover Incident, Police Say

The unnamed New Haven County juvenile was charged on Monday, Jan. 22 by Milford Police for the incident that took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 1:45 a.m., in the Stop & Shop parking lot located at 855 Bridgeport Ave.

According to Milford Police, the officer was injured when he responded to the takeover and found more than 100 people and cars in the parking lot.

The officer was immediately confronted by several individuals including the teen wearing a red puffer-style jacket who threw a shopping cart directly at the officer, Milford Police said.

After throwing the shopping cart, the teen ran and engaged the officer in a foot chase, police said.

The officer was able to catch up to the teen, and while he was attempting to take him into custody, he was surrounded by a large crowd. The officer was assaulted from behind, resulting in him being injured, police said.

The Milford Police Department Detective Bureau began an extensive investigation that resulted in the teem in the red puffer-style jacket being identified.

On Monday, Jan. 22, the juvenile, who is not being named due to his age, was taken into custody on a warrant.

He was charged with:

Criminal attempt at assault of a public safety personnel

Interfering with a police officer

Riot

Unlawful assembly.

He is being held in juvenile detention.

"The Milford Police Department would like to recognize the collaboration with neighboring police departments and would also like to thank the public for their help throughout this investigation, the department said.

The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are expected.

