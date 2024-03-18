Im-Peck-Able: New Haven Brands Hatch Unique Chicken Sandwich Creation

Two Connecticut food brands have teamed up to hatch a new chicken sandwich creation sure to get any carnivore’s mouth watering.

New Haven-based Haven Hot Chicken and bakery Chabaso officially launched their Garlic Parm Sandwich on Monday, March 18. It is now or will soon be available for a limited time only at these nine locations:

Downtown New Haven (21 Whitney Ave.),

Orange (550 Boston Post Road),

Norwalk (596 Westport Ave.),

North Haven (146 Washington Ave.),

Storrs (1206 Storrs Road),

Middletown (524 Main St.),

Newington (coming soon to 12 Fenn Road),

Fairfield (coming soon to 907 Post Road),

Oxford (coming soon to Quarry Walk).

The sandwich consists of a buttermilk-marinated boneless chicken breast dipped in garlic parmesan butter and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese, pickled red onions, and housemade ranch dressing all served on a toasted Chabaso ciabatta roll.

The “crispy, crunchy, juicy” concoction marks Haven’s first collaboration and its first sandwich lacking the usual heat factor.

“Had this last week in New Haven,” one Instagram user said before hitting the fire emoji. “So good.”

One of the first Nashville hot chicken concepts in New England, Haven Hot Chicken's menu features a number of chicken and vegetarian options with heat levels ranging from country (no spice) to Haven (“for the hot-headed”).

Customers can round out their meal with traditional Southern sides like creamy vinegar slaw, macaroni and cheese, and banana pudding.

Chabaso opened in New Haven in 1975 as a family-owned, wholesale bakery. The business specializes in ciabattas and other artisan breads.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.