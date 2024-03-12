Homicide Investigation Leads To Arrest Of West Haven Restaurant Owner

New Haven County resident Juan Reyes, age unknown, of West Haven, was arrested on Friday, March 8, for the murder on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the Tropical Caribbean Restaurant at 703 Campbell Ave., in West Haven.

According to West Haven Police, in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, a man was found shot dead in the parking lot of the restaurant.

During an investigation, several arrest warrants were obtained, including for Reyes. Friday, while members of the West Haven Police were assisting the State of Connecticut Liquor Control Division and the Department of Labor at the restaurant, Reyes was taken into custody and served with the warrant without incident, police said.

Reyes was charged with:

Possession of an assault weapon

Illegally altering or removing identification marks on a firearm

Possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Reyes was held on bond.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

Tropical Caribbean has been temporarily closed due to multiple violations with the Department of Labor.

This remains a developing story. Stick to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.