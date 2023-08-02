Headless Body: Waterbury Man Sentenced For Brutal Murder Of Girlfriend

New Haven County resident Miles Johnson, 24, of Waterbury, was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 2, for the July 2020 murder of Rachel Lerato Sebetlela, said Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt.

Johnson was convicted in April by a Superior Court jury for the murder and other crimes.

According to evidence introduced at trial, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the torso by the Johnson at Sebetlela's Waterbury home on Friday, July 10, 2020.

A hiker found her headless body wrapped in blankets and garbage bags in Litchfield County at Black Rock State Park in Watertown on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

The victim’s wrists, legs, and feet were bound with duct tape.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.