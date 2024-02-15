Hamden Man Charged With Kicking Child In Back At Milford Mall

New Haven County resident Onofre Banegas, age 51, of Hamden, was charged on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Milford at the Connecticut Post Mall.

According to Milford Police, mall security reported seeing Banegas have a physical altercation with a child. During the fight, he was seen kicking the child in the back, using a significant amount of force, making the child cry.

Banegas was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

