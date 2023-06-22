Gun Thief Found Asleep At Milford Wendy's: Police

At approximately 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, Milford Police officers said they responded to the Wendy’s at 718 Bridgeport Avenue on reports of a man asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Upon arriving at the fast-food restaurant, they saw Joseph Kenyhercz, aged 40, sleeping in the driver's seat of his car while it was still in the driving lane of the parking lot.

Next to Kenyhercz was a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber, authorities reported.

An officer was able to secure the gun and ordered Kenyhercz to park his car when he woke up.

He reportedly told police that he had been awake for a long time and wanted to get food before he returned to the Motel 6 where he was staying.

Further investigation revealed that not only was Kenyhercz a convicted felon, but the firearm in his car had been reported stolen in March 2021.

Bullets from the gun were also found in the car.

Kenyhercz was arrested and charged with the following:

Theft of a firearm;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Carrying a pistol without a permit; and

Weapons in a motor vehicle.

He posted a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on Wednesday, July 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.