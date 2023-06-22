Overcast 72°

Gun Thief Found Asleep At Milford Wendy's: Police

A Connecticut man was arrested after he was found in a Wendy’s parking lot, asleep at the wheel with a stolen firearm, authorities said.

Joseph Kenyhercz, aged 40, was arrested for possessing a stolen firearm, which officers said they discovered when he fell asleep behind the wheel of his car in a Wendy's parking lot.
Sophie Grieser
At approximately 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, Milford Police officers said they responded to the Wendy’s at 718 Bridgeport Avenue on reports of a man asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Upon arriving at the fast-food restaurant, they saw Joseph Kenyhercz, aged 40, sleeping in the driver's seat of his car while it was still in the driving lane of the parking lot.

Next to Kenyhercz was a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber, authorities reported.

An officer was able to secure the gun and ordered Kenyhercz to park his car when he woke up.

He reportedly told police that he had been awake for a long time and wanted to get food before he returned to the Motel 6 where he was staying.

Further investigation revealed that not only was Kenyhercz a convicted felon, but the firearm in his car had been reported stolen in March 2021.

Bullets from the gun were also found in the car.

Kenyhercz was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Theft of a firearm;
  • Criminal possession of a firearm;
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit; and
  • Weapons in a motor vehicle.

He posted a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on Wednesday, July 19. 

